Tanker Rollover Shuts Down I-5, Taco Truck Serves Stranded Drivers

February 27, 2017 4:39 PM
Late Monday morning, a tanker truck crashed in the collector-distributor lanes of southbound I-5. Crews were quickly dispatched on the scene and both directions of I-5 were closed causing major traffic backups.

More information continued to pour in over Twitter, using #SeattleTanker. While the crash stranded many drivers on I-5 for several hours, help was already on site.

Tacos El Tajin, a taco truck, opened for business while also stuck in the middle of the freeway.

The taco truck owner, Thomas Lopez, told the Seattle Times he and his employees were headed to serve lunch downtown when the tanker crashed and closed the freeway.

While the truck did help alleviate the frustration of some drivers stuck on I-5, the traffic build-up around the city continued hours after the crash.

