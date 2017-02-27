Tanker Rollover Shuts Down I-5, Taco Truck Serves Stranded Drivers

Late Monday morning, a tanker truck crashed in the collector-distributor lanes of southbound I-5. Crews were quickly dispatched on the scene and both directions of I-5 were closed causing major traffic backups.
UPDATE: If you’re stopped in the backup, consider turning off your vehicle to conserve your fuel. Still no ETA for reopening. #SeattleTanker pic.twitter.com/vTwRzkE58Y
I am 15 minutes from scene. Here is a pic. More pics and info to come. #AvoidArea! pic.twitter.com/A1HWw3gVWg
More information continued to pour in over Twitter, using #SeattleTanker. While the crash stranded many drivers on I-5 for several hours, help was already on site.
Car-nitas? Taco truck rides to the rescue of drivers stuck in epic #SeattleTanker traffic jam: https://t.co/DUTQ8UR8SU pic.twitter.com/DQaUyITzOB
Tacos El Tajin, a taco truck, opened for business while also stuck in the middle of the freeway.
The taco truck owner, Thomas Lopez, told the Seattle Times he and his employees were headed to serve lunch downtown when the tanker crashed and closed the freeway.
While the truck did help alleviate the frustration of some drivers stuck on I-5, the traffic build-up around the city continued hours after the crash.
I-5 has been like this for at least 4 hours now #SeattleTanker pic.twitter.com/Ypf89owbzQ
UPDATE: Looks like vehicles are turning around from the SB I-5 mainline onto the SB I-5 c/d ramp to I-90. Please use caution. #SeattleTanker pic.twitter.com/aiReKTu56b
Miserable #SeattleTanker commute, now with torrential rain to make things more interesting. pic.twitter.com/FYg4xnmDPU
