Top-10: Best NBA Players to Come Out of Seattle

Despite the National Basketball Association leaving the Puget Sound area over eight years ago, Seattle still remains a hotbed for the game of basketball.

Two groups are putting together bids to renovate Key Arena into a NBA facility. Meanwhile Chris Hansen is attempting to build a new arena in the Sodo area.

The No. 1 high school basketball player has committed to play at the University of Washington next season. His team, Nathan Hale, led by former Husky Brandon Roy, is ranked No. 1 in the country.

UW’s Kelsey Plum just set the the all-time women’s basketball career points record, one year after her team made a “Cinderella story” run to the Final Four.

On the men’s side, freshman Markelle Fultz is projected by some to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft in June. If the Boston Celtics do take Fultz with their first pick, he’d be paired alongside one of the premiere rising stars in the NBA, Isaiah Thomas, also a former Dawg.

Over the years, some incredible NBA players have come out of the Seattle area, but how do they stack up against each other in terms of talent and career numbers?

NOTE:

This list is made up of players who are products of the Greater Seattle area. There have been incredible players to come through the University of Washington, but aren’t necessarily remembered solely for that.

John Stockton might be the greatest player to come out of the state, but seeing as he spent most of his time in Spokane, you won’t find him on this list. Detlef Schrempf was an incredible player both at Washington and in the NBA, but having grown up in Germany and only playing at Centralia High School his senior year isn’t any different than Michael Porter Jr. this year.

10. Rodney Stuckey (2007 to present)

Rodney Stuckey’s career got off to a quick start, being named to the NBA All-Rookie 2nd team in 2008. While he never excelled much beyond that, the Kentwood product has remained a consistent scoring option over the past few years for both the Pistons and the Pacers.

STAT LINE — 637 games // 302 starts // 27.7 minutes per game // 12.7 ppg // 42.5 fg% // 30 3p% // 82.5 ft% // 3 rebounds // 3.6 assists // 15.1 PER // 29.1 win share

9. Michael Dickerson (1998 to 2003)

Michael Dickerson, a Federal Way native and Decatur High School alum played just three complete season, with his career cut short by injuries. It’s hard to look at the numbers and not want to speculate what Dickerson could’ve done given 10+ years in the league.

STAT LINE — 212 games // 206 starts // 35.3 minutes per game // 15.4 ppg // 43.2 fg% // 40.2 3p% // 78.4 ft% // 2.9 rebounds // 2.6 assists // 13.4 PER // 9.6 win share

8. Spencer Hawes (2007 to present)

While known more for his career at Washington and his occasional flashy suits, Spencer Hawes has quietly pieced together a solid backup center career, with his 5.8 rebounds per game high on this list. The Seattle Prep graduate and former first round pick has played for six different teams since joining the league in 2007.

STAT LINES — 665 games // 368 starts // 23.1 minutes per game // 8.8 ppg // 45.6 fg% // 35 3p% // 71.5 ft% // 5.8 rebounds // 1.9 assists // 13.9 PER // 22.1 win share

7. Isaiah Thomas (2011 to present)

While Isaiah Thomas didn’t start out “cold blooded” in the NBA, the kid from Tacoma has blossomed into a star since joining the Celtics. He still has a ways to go, but by the time his career is all said and done, he could sit atop this list.

STAT LINE — 418 games // 286 starts // 29.8 minutes per game // 18.7 ppg // 44.3 fg% // 36.7 3p% // 87.4 ft% // 2.6 rebounds // 5.2 assists // 20.9 PER // 42.3 win share

6. Marvin Williams (2005 to present)

A native of Bremerton, Washington, Marvin Williams was the No. 11 player in the nation coming out of high school. He’s featured on some lackluster teams over the years, in Atlanta, Utah and Charlotte, yet his numbers prove he’s been a better than average player of his career.

STAT LINE — 835 games // 648 starts // 28.8 minutes per game // 10.6 ppg // 44.3 fg% // 35.3 3p% // 80.4 ft% // 5.2 rebounds // 1.3 assists // 13.7 PER // 51.4 win share

5. James Edwards (1977 to 1996)

A Roosevelt High School graduate who also played at UW, James Edwards was a phenomenal post player, making just about every other shot he recorded over his career. He won three NBA titles, including one in his final season as a part of the 1996 Bulls, while playing for eight different teams over 19 years.

STAT LINE — 1168 games // 467 starts // 24.3 minutes per game // 12.7 ppg // 49.5 fg% // 4.8 3p% // 69.8 ft% // 5.1 rebounds // 1.3 assists // 14.7 PER // 59.7 win share

4. Doug Christie (1992 to 2007)

Doug Christie grew up watching the Seattle SuperSonics play, and after attending Rainier Beach and starring at Pepperdine, was drafted BY the Sonics. While he never suited up for the green and gold, Christie went on to have a solid career, playing in LA, New York, Toronto, and several other cities. Along with his offensive numbers, he was named to NBA defensive teams four times and is the Toronto Raptors all time leader in steals.

STAT LINE — 827 games // 708 starts // 31.5 minutes per game // 11.2 ppg // 42.6 fg% // 35.4 3p% // 82.1 ft% // 4.1 rebounds // 3.6 assists // 14.6 PER // 55.7 win share

3. Jason Terry (1999 to present)

A product of Franklin High School, Jason Terry is the longest tenured player on this list, having featured in over 1300 games. While not the greatest shooting numbers, Terry has had a consistent career, averaging 30 minutes per game. He’s benefited from playing on some talented teams, as suggested by his 100.2 win shares total (double that of anyone else on this list) and his title ring he won with the Mavs in 2011.

STAT LINE — 1332 games // 675 starts // 30.5 minutes per game // 13.9 ppg // 44.4 fg% // 38 3p% // 84.5 ft% // 2.4 rebounds // 4.0 assists // 16.5 PER // 100.2 win share

2. Jamal Crawford (2000 to present)

The only three time NBA Sixth Man of the Year in league history has deep roots in the Seattle area. Jamal Crawford made over 1000 appearances in the NBA, more than half off the bench, yet has still averaged over 30 minutes per game over his career. The Rainier Beach alum has played for six different teams over his career, and during that time has established himself as one of the best off-the-bench options in the league.

STAT LINE — 1156 games // 433 starts // 30.7 minutes per game // 15.4 ppg // 41 fg% // 34.9 3p% // 86.1 ft% // 2.4 rebounds // 3.5 assists // 15.4 PER // 58.2 win share

1. Brandon Roy (2006 to 2013)

He didn’t have the longest career, but you can’t argue with what the Garfield High School and UW star did in his short time. At 35.5 minutes per game, averaging 18.8 points and 4.7 assists, Brandon Roy had about as good a stretch run in the NBA as anyone to ever come out of Seattle. Plagued by knee injuries, his basketball career was unfairly cut short.

STAT LINE — 326 games // 300 starts // 35.5 minutes per game // 18.8 ppg // 45.9 fg% // 34.8 3p% // 80 ft% // 4.3 rebounds // 4.7 assists // 20 PER // 37.4 win share

Honorable mentions:

-Blair Rasmussen

-Martell Webster

-Avery Bradley

-Nate Robinson

-Aaron Brooks