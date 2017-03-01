Hotline Set Up To Report Harassment In Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Office for Civil Rights had set up a new hotline to report harassment in the city.
Officials say the hotline is part of Seattle’s Bias Hurts Campaign. It’s for Seattle residents and business owners who are the targets of discriminatory harassment, including threats, slurs, intimidation and cyberbullying.
The campaign includes three key components. First is a hotline to report harassment. The number is 206-233-7100.
It also includes meetings with community groups and a media campaign.
The civil rights office is working with the Seattle Police Department, which enforces laws against hate crimes.
Anyone who is a victim of violence, threats or property damage should call 911.
People who experience discriminatory harassment in housing, employment or public places can use the hotline.
