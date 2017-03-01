Washington Hires Scott Huff as New Offensive Line Coach

March 1, 2017 2:31 PM
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has hired Scott Huff as its new offensive line coach, replacing Chris Strausser who left for a position with the Denver Broncos in the NFL.

Washington announced Huff’s hiring Wednesday. He leaves his alma mater Boise State for a chance to reunite with Huskies coach Chris Petersen. Huff worked in various roles on Petersen’s staff at Boise State for eight years and remained at the school when Bryan Harsin took over as the head coach in 2014.

Huff spent last season as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator for Boise State. He also played 40 games as a center for Boise State from 1999-2002.

Strausser left the Huskies last week to be an assistant offensive line coach in Denver.

