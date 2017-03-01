Washington State’s Oldest Ferry Sold

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington State Ferries has sold the state’s oldest ferry, the Evergreen State.
The 63-year-old ferry sold for $300,000 to Jones Broadcasting. They plan to operate it in the southern Caribbean.
Ferries Chief Elizabeth Kosa said Wednesday that the Evergreen State was the first vessel custom built for the ferry system.
The sale will free up dock space and allow the state to focus on maintenance of its remaining fleet.
The 87-car Evergreen State served on several routes including Seattle/Bainbridge and the San Juan Islands Interisland routes. It was decommissioned in 2016.
It was one of two ferries put up for sale in 2016 and purchased in 2017. The Hiyu was recently sold to a local business owner who plans to use it as a floating entertainment venue on Lake Union.
