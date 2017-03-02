ACMs Reveal ‘The Week Vegas Goes Country’ Details

By Amanda Wicks

The week leading up to the 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 2nd is going to be one intense party in Vegas.

The Week Vegas Goes Country will include an array of festivities scheduled around the 5th Annual ACM Party for a Cause which will feature Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Kip Moore, Eric Paslay, Chris Stapleton, Jake Owen, Ryan Hurt and many more.

The ACM has announced several fun additional events this year, including a tailgate and a pool party. Tickets to all events will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 18th. A full schedule of events can be found below.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the very first time this year. Catch everything live on April 2nd at 8:00 pm EST on CBS.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

6:00 PM 95.5 The Bull’s 9th Annual All-Star Guitar Pull

Location: Red Rock Ballroom, Red Rock Casino Resort Spa

Performers: Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton

10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

Location: Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

Performers: Alyssa Micaela, Midland, Michael Ray

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

7:00 PM LOCASH with Ryan Follese and Michael Tyler at House of Blues

Location: House of Blues, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Performers: LOCASH, Ryan Follese, Michael Tyler

8:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach

Location: Mandalay Bay Beach, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Performers: Jake Owen and more to be announced

8:30 PM ACM Party for a Cause: Songwriter Showcase

Location: The Pearl, Palms Casino Resort

Performers: Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally

10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill

Location: Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill, Harrah’s Las Vegas

Performers: Lindsay Ell, Ryan Kinder

10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Virgil’s Real BBQ

Location: Virgil’s Real BBQ, The LINQ Promenade

Performers: Bailey Bryan, Kenny Foster

10:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause: Barnival Songwriter Showcase

Location:Mizuya Lounge, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Performers: Scooter Carusoe, Brent Cobb, Aubrie Sellers, Hailey Whitters

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

12:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause: Tailgate Party

Location: Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

Performers: Love & Theft, William Michael Morgan, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Aaron Watson

1:00 PM ACM Pool Party for a Cause at GO Pool

Location: GO Pool, Flamingo Las Vegas

Performers: Jackie Lee, Jerrod Niemann, Old Dominion, Dee Jay Silver

5:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint

Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Performers: Drew Baldridge, Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Hurd, Lady Antebellum, Kip Moore, Eric Paslay, Dee Jay Silver, Brett Young

7:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause at House of Blues presented by CAA

Location: House of Blues, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Performers: Lauren Alaina, Billy Currington, Dan + Shay, Seth Ennis

8:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach

Location: Mandalay Bay Beach, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Performers: To Be Announced

10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Redneck Riviera

Location: The Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally’s Las Vegas

Performers: John Rich, Clay Walker

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

12:00 PM ACM Pool Party for a Cause: REHAB

Location: REHAB, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Performers: HISH

8:00 PM ACM Awards Official After Party at The Joint

Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Performers: Kane Brown, Easton Corbin, Clare Dunn, Dee Jay Silver, Walker Hayes, LANCO, Scotty McCreery

8:00 PM ACM Awards Official After Party at Park Theater

Location: Park Theater, Monte Carlo Resort and Casino

Performers: Russell Dickerson, Chris Janson, Tracy Lawrence, RaeLynn, Clay Walker, HISH