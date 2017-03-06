Inslee Says Revised Travel Ban Is A “Substantial Retreat”

March 6, 2017 2:53 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called the President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban a “substantial retreat from the president.”

Inslee said Monday that president’s actions were a reaction to the state’s decision to sue over the initial travel ban, which resulted in a Seattle judge blocking its implementation around the country. Trump abandoned several aspects of the original order that Washington challenged, including provisions that barred already-approved travelers from seven countries.

He said that he still has major concerns about the reworked order, and said that it “maintains the president’s mean-spirited approach.”

Inslee said he’ll support whatever approach Attorney General Bob Ferguson decides to take. Ferguson says he is still reviewing the order.

 

