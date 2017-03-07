Guide To Seattle’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade And Events

By Jeffrey Totey Is it any surprise that St. Patrick’s Day is a big deal to the Emerald City? In Seattle, we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early in March. This year, most of the events happen the weekend of the March 10 to 12, most of them are free and there is something for everyone. There’s no judging either. You don’t need to be Irish or wear green to enjoy the activities.

Mayor’s Irish Week Proclamation Luncheon

www.eventbrite.com/e/mayors-irish-week-proclamation-luncheon-tickets F. X. McRory’s419 Occidental Ave. S.Seattle, WA 98104(206) 361-1713 Date: Friday, March 10 at 12 p.m. Hobnob with Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and other local dignitaries during lunch at the 46th Annual Irish Week Proclamation Luncheon on Friday, March 10 at 12 p.m. at F.X. McRory’s. Special guests include Governor Jay Inslee, King County Executive Dow Constantine, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal Galway Mayor Noel Larkin, Honorary Grand Marshal Tim Egan and other visitors from Ireland. Irish dancing begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by a salmon lunch at 12:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 per person and sell out quickly. Get yours here.

St. Patrick Comes To Town

(206) 548-9859 F. X. McRory’s419 Occidental Ave. S.Seattle, WA 98104(206) 548-9859 Date: Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, board the Ride the Duck’s boat at F.X. McRory’s for a short trip to South Lake Union where the Pirates of the Emerald Isle will deliver St. Patrick to the Emerald City. Then, ride the Duck back for the “mini parade” known as the Green Stripe Laying on 4th Avenue beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited including kids and there is no admission charge for Duck riding!

46th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

King County Administration Building

500 5th Ave.

Seattle, WA 98104 King County Administration Building500 5Ave.Seattle, WA 98104 Date: Saturday, March 11 at 12 p.m. The festivities begin with the Irish Flag Raising at the King County Administration Building with the Parade Grand Marshals at 12:20 p.m. Both Irish and the U.S. National Anthems will be played. Then the parade will proceed from Jefferson up 4th Avenue to Westlake Park. Participants are invited to ride the Monorail for free to the Seattle Center Armory for the closing ceremonies and Irish Festival. Related: Best Places To Learn About Seattle History

Irish Festival

Seattle Center Armory

305 Harrison St.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 684-7200

www.irishclub.org Seattle Center Armory305 Harrison St.Seattle, WA 98109(206) 684-7200 Date: Saturday, March 11 at 12 p.m. Of all of the events, this is one not to miss. Enjoy Irish music, singing, dancing, workshops, lectures, cultural displays, Irish art exhibits, children’s activities, Irish food and beverages at the Irish Festival at the Seattle Center Armory Saturday, March 11 from 12 to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. You could even win a free vacation to Ireland. The Seattle Irish Reels Films Festival takes place at the SIFF Film Center also located at the Seattle Center. Visit the Irish Reels website for full description of films and show times.