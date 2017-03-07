I-90 At Snoqualmie Pass Closed Due To Storm, Crashes

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) – Washington state transportation officials have closed Interstate 90 in both directions near Snoqualmie Pass east of Seattle.
The Washington Department of Transportation tweeted Tuesday afternoon that collisions were the cause of the closure in winter storm conditions.
After multiple closures since Monday, officials told drivers in a tweet to stop driving too fast for conditions. Officials said it was snowing heavily at times with areas of poor visibility.
Officials had already closed the eastbound lanes over Snoqualmie Pass for avalanche control earlier in the day.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in the area through 6 a.m. Wednesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow expected in the Cascade Mountain passes.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.