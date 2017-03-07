Son Arrested In Mother’s Stabbing, Said He Was A Werewolf

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A 57-year-old woman was found stabbed to death Sunday at her Bellingham home, and police say her son admitted to the murder amid making statements about being a werewolf.

Sheaen Emmette Smith, 29, made an incoherent call from his mother’s home Sunday, Bellingham police said. Responding firefighters forced their way into the residence and found the woman’s body.

Police say Smith, who was also in the home, told officers he had recently been hospitalized for drug addiction and psychosis.

He also said he believed he was a werewolf and his mother was a vampire, Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said.

Police also tweeted that the son had a “sexual motivation” for the killing, based on statements he made to police, but Beckley said Monday it wasn’t clear if those statements were grounded in fact.

Police are waiting for autopsy results before saying if a sexual assault occurred.

The woman killed was identified as Aurora Buol-Smith, 57, The Bellingham Herald reported (https://goo.gl/0G4glQ).

Police said they found a knife in the house based on information from Smith.

Police say the mother had defense wounds on her fingers and forearms.

The son is being held for investigation of second-degree murder and expected to make his first court appearance Monday.