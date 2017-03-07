Top-10: Best Mariner-Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

March 7, 2017 2:47 PM By Tyler Gunhus
Baseball, Fantasy Baseball, Mariners, mlb, seattle mariners

With Spring Training in full swing and Opening Day just around the corner, baseball season is finally back.

And with a new baseball season comes another year of fantasy baseball.

While there’s plenty of decisions to make, whether it be draft picks, lineups or trades, team names can often be the most difficult.

But they don’t have to be…

Here are the top-10 Mariner’s fantasy team names:

10. It’s Not What You Know, It’s Zunino

gettyimages 611484082 Top 10: Best Mariner Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

As for Mike Zunino, it’s not where you hit the ball, it’s how hard you hit it.

 

9. At Your Servais

gettyimages 540474450 594 screen Top 10: Best Mariner Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

(Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Jerry Dipoto might be running the hot stove, but Scott Servais is making sure appetizers get to your table on time.

 

8. Cruz Clues

gettyimages 540688052 594 screen Top 10: Best Mariner Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

(Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

“Bow ba-bow. Bowww booowww BOW!” (Translation: I hit homeruns)

 

7. Honey Nut Ichiros

149007153 Top 10: Best Mariner Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Ichiro might be a few years removed from Seattle, but he’ll always be a Mariner great… and part of a complete balanced breakfast.

 

6. Fix-It Felix

gettyimages 589991874 e1471328626721 Top 10: Best Mariner Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

With that fastball-changeup combo, Wreck-It Ralph doesn’t stand a chance.

 

5. The Seven Year Zych

gettyimages 488124522 master Top 10: Best Mariner Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

No backscratchers were harmed in the making of this pun.

 

4. Leave It To Seager

gettyimages 587861648 Top 10: Best Mariner Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

“Hot Corner” and “K-Swag” references also applicable on a case-by-case basis.

 

3. I’m Sexy and I Cano It

gettyimages 610054202 Top 10: Best Mariner Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

You know it… I know… and you can bet your first round pick that Robinson Cano knows it too.

 

2. Trucks, Trucks, and More Trucks

72465130 Top 10: Best Mariner Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

(Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

“Bone”, a Seattle icon even years after retiring, is still your go-to guy for just about everything… unless you want a compact sedan.

 

1. The Kid Is Alright

gettyimages 52031153 Top 10: Best Mariner Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

(Photo credit MIKE FIALA/AFP/Getty Images)

Ken Griffey Jr. could flash his smile and win your league, just like that.

