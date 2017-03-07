Top-10: Best Mariner-Themed Fantasy Baseball Names

With Spring Training in full swing and Opening Day just around the corner, baseball season is finally back.

And with a new baseball season comes another year of fantasy baseball.

While there’s plenty of decisions to make, whether it be draft picks, lineups or trades, team names can often be the most difficult.

But they don’t have to be…

Here are the top-10 Mariner’s fantasy team names:

10. It’s Not What You Know, It’s Zunino

As for Mike Zunino, it’s not where you hit the ball, it’s how hard you hit it.

9. At Your Servais

Jerry Dipoto might be running the hot stove, but Scott Servais is making sure appetizers get to your table on time.

8. Cruz Clues

“Bow ba-bow. Bowww booowww BOW!” (Translation: I hit homeruns)

7. Honey Nut Ichiros

Ichiro might be a few years removed from Seattle, but he’ll always be a Mariner great… and part of a complete balanced breakfast.

6. Fix-It Felix

With that fastball-changeup combo, Wreck-It Ralph doesn’t stand a chance.

5. The Seven Year Zych

No backscratchers were harmed in the making of this pun.

4. Leave It To Seager

“Hot Corner” and “K-Swag” references also applicable on a case-by-case basis.

3. I’m Sexy and I Cano It

You know it… I know… and you can bet your first round pick that Robinson Cano knows it too.

2. Trucks, Trucks, and More Trucks

“Bone”, a Seattle icon even years after retiring, is still your go-to guy for just about everything… unless you want a compact sedan.

1. The Kid Is Alright

Ken Griffey Jr. could flash his smile and win your league, just like that.