‘Day Without A Woman’ Protest Garners Support, Criticism

SEATTLE (CBS) — International Women’s Day is March 8, and people around the world are celebrating — however, one protest in has garnered both support and criticism from women.
“A Day Without A Woman” was planned as a demonstration to show the integral part women play both in society and in the workforce. The protest calls for women to take the day off from work, avoid shopping for one day (except for at small, women- and minority-owned businesses) and wear red in solidarity.
Many participated: one school district in North Carolina had to cancel classes Wednesday because so many teachers and staff members were participating. Another in Maryland had to shut down after 1,700 teachers and a third of the transportation staff requested the day off.
However, critics argue the demonstration isn’t inclusive for women who can’t afford to stay home from work.