Former Seahawks Kicker Hauschka Signs With Bills

March 9, 2017 2:00 PM
Veteran kicker Steven Hauschka is leaving Seattle to join the Buffalo Bills.

The unrestricted free agent is heading to the east coast as part of the NFL free agency period, which opened at 1pm Thursday afternoon.

First reported by Adam Schefter, Hauschka’s new deal is four years, $12.4 million.

After joining the Seahawks in 2011, Hauschka quickly established himself as one of the most accurate kickers in the league, and now ranks as the top kicker in field goals made and accuracy in Seahawks history.

That said, Hauschka is coming off his worst season. He was 33 of 37 on field goals, and missed six extra points, tied for most in the NFL in Cincinnati’s Mike Nugent.

Hauschka was at the end of a three year deal he signed back in 2014. Last season, Hauschka had a 3.5 million dollar cap hit, with a base salary of 2.7 million.

The Seahawks decision to move on from Hauschka isn’t completely out of the blue. Last month, Seattle signed former Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh to a one year deal worth just over $1 million.

