Report: Seahawks Sign Former Jaguars OL Joeckel To a One-Year Deal

The Seahawks have reportedly made their first move of the 2017 free agency period, signing former Jacksonville Jaguar offensive lineman Luke Joeckel to a one-year deal.
Tom Pelissero of USA Today reported the signing and noted Joeckel can earn up to $8 million during his year deal with Seattle.
Joeckel, 25, has played for the majority of his career in the NFL at left tackle. However, he has played at both tackle positions as well as left guard during his 39 games in the pros, making him a versatile pickup for Seattle.
A four-star recruit out of high school, Joeckel played three years at Texas A&M. In 2012, in his final season with the Aggies, Joeckel won the Outland Award for best interior lineman and was a consensus All-American.
Joeckel was the 2nd overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his rookie season he started the first five games before suffering a broken ankle which kept him out the rest of the season.
Between the 2014 and 2015 season, Joeckel started in every game but two for the Jaguars at left tackle.
In 2016, he moved to left guard after Jacksonville added free agent Kelvin Beechum during the offseason. He played just the first four games in 2016 before sustaining a knee injury in early October.
Joeckel’s versatility fits well in the Seahawks offensive line system, with both Pete Carroll and Tom Cable known for moving players around on the line. Expect Joeckel to compete with George Fant at left tackle, and Mark Glowinski at left guard.