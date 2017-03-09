Seahawks Free Agency LIVE BLOG

UPDATED MARCH 9, 2:01 PM:
Earlier reports indicating Steven Hauschka was headed to Buffalo have now officially been confirmed by the team.
Now kicking for the Buffalo Bills: Stephen Hauschka!
More on the new free agents: https://t.co/AZudIbB87U pic.twitter.com/UrOXIKTQ2C
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 9, 2017
According to Adam Schefter, Hauschka joins the Bills on a four year deal worth $12.4 million.
March 9, 1:13 PM:
The Seahawks have made their first move of the 2017 free agency period, signing former Jacksonville Jaguar offensive lineman Luke Joeckel to a one-year deal.
Former Jaguars’ OL Luke Joeckel expects to sign 1-year deal with Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Seattle upgrades its line.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017
In 2012, in his final season at Texas A&M, Joeckel won the Outland Award for best interior lineman and was a consensus All-American.
Joeckel, 25, was the Jaguars 2nd overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. Despite playing at left tackle in college, in Jacksonville, Joeckel has played at both tackle and guard.
He played just the first four games in 2016 before sustaining a knee injury.
Luke Joeckel can earn $8 million on his 1-year deal with the #Seahawks, source said.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2017
Expect Joeckel to compete with George Fant at left tackle, and Mark Glowinski at left guard.