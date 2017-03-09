NFL Free Agency Tracker: Tracking latest rumors, reports, details on signings Read More

Seahawks Free Agency LIVE BLOG

March 9, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Free Agency, NFL, seahawks

UPDATED MARCH 9, 2:01 PM:

Earlier reports indicating Steven Hauschka was headed to Buffalo have now officially been confirmed by the team.

According to Adam Schefter, Hauschka joins the Bills on a four year deal worth $12.4 million.

Read more HERE.

 

March 9, 1:13 PM:

The Seahawks have made their first move of the 2017 free agency period, signing former Jacksonville Jaguar offensive lineman Luke Joeckel to a one-year deal.

In 2012, in his final season at Texas A&M, Joeckel won the Outland Award for best interior lineman and was a consensus All-American.

Joeckel, 25, was the Jaguars 2nd overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. Despite playing at left tackle in college, in Jacksonville, Joeckel has played at both tackle and guard.

He played just the first four games in 2016 before sustaining a knee injury.

Expect Joeckel to compete with George Fant at left tackle, and Mark Glowinski at left guard.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia