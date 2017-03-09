Washington State Asks To Keep Travel Ban Pause

SEATTLE (AP) – The Latest on Hawaii’s lawsuit challenging the revised travel ban (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

New York’s attorney general says his state will join Washington state’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in a statement Thursday calls the executive order “a Muslim ban by another name.”

Legal challenges to the ban are mounting.

On Wednesday Hawaii filed its own lawsuit against Trump’s revised travel ban, saying the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

Washington state won an initial effort to block Trump’s first travel ban and is asking a judge to block the revised ban.

___

11:30 a.m.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says the administration is confident the revised U.S. travel ban will stand up to legal scrutiny.

Spicer said during the White House briefing Thursday that administration officials “feel very confident with how that was crafted and the input that was given.”

Trump issued the revised executive order after a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the initial travel ban order after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision.

Washington state is asking a judge to extend his order to block the revised ban.

___

11:15 a.m.

Washington state is asking a federal judge to block President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Washington was the first state to sue over the original travel ban, which resulted in a federal judge in Seattle halting its implementation around the country.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday said the state would ask the judge to extend his temporary restraining order against the first ban to Trump’s revised order.

Trump’s revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Unlike the initial order, the new order says current visa holders will not be affected and removes language that would give priority to religious minorities.

___

11:10 a.m.

Washington state’s attorney general is asking a federal judge to affirm that an order blocking President Donald Trump’s first travel ban will also apply to a revised travel ban.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle made the announcement about the legal challenge to the revised travel ban.

The new ban goes into effect March 16 and bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

___

7:40 a.m.

Officials from two states that have filed legal challenges against President Donald Trump’s travel bans plan to discuss their lawsuits later Thursday.

Separate news conferences are planned Thursday by Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin in Honolulu and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle.

Hawaii on Wednesday became the first state to sue the administration over its revised travel ban. The executive order, which goes into effect March 16, bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It doesn’t apply to travelers who already have visas.

