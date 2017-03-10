Gusty Winds Knock Out Power For Thousands

Seahawks Free Agency LIVE BLOGFormer Seahawks Kicker Hauschka Signs With Bills

March 10, 2017 10:26 AM
SEATTLE (AP) – Several thousand Puget Sound Energy customers lost power as high winds moved through western Washington.

KOMO reports that at one point, over 5,000 people were without power early Friday. There were no widespread reports of damage, though the Washington State Department of Transportation reported multiples trees down blocking multiple roadways, including State Route 9 and 160.

Two large outages were reported near Port Orchard and Duvall.

Winds peaked on Interstate 90 at about 40 miles-per-hour.

A wind advisory was in effect Thursday covering most of western Washington. Winds are expected to taper off Friday afternoon. Rain is expected to move in over the weekend.

 

