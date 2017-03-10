Pregnant Ciara Uninjured In Minor Los Angeles Car Crash

March 10, 2017 3:48 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A representative for Ciara says the pregnant entertainer is doing well after a minor car accident Friday in Los Angeles.

A spokeswoman for the 31-year-old singer said both mother and baby are uninjured after another vehicle struck the passenger side of Ciara’s car.

The accident was first reported by celebrity site TMZ.com.

Ciara is expecting a child this spring with husband Russell Wilson, who plays for the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson wrote on Twitter after the accident Friday that “Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia