T-Birds Clinch Home-Ice Advantage in First Round of Playoffs

Seattle is 43-19-4-2 and moved into first place in the U.S. Division and Western Conference Standings with the win over the Silvertips. The T-Birds are one point ahead of the Silvertips in the U.S. Division and one point ahead of the Prince George Cougars in the Western Conference.

The T-Birds have four games remaining in the regular season. The Silvertips have six games remaining this season. The Cougars have three games remaining this season.

The T-Birds travel to Portland Saturday to face the Winterhawks at 6pm at Veterans Memorial Arena.

The T-Birds have a 17-game winning streak at ShoWare Center.

Seattle goalie Rylan Toth had 21 saves and got his 36th win of the season to tie the team’s single season record for wins in a season. Toth is 36-18-2-1 and is tied with Bryan Bridges who had a 36-20-3(tie) record in the 2004-05 season.

Everett outshot Seattle 9-7 in a scoreless first period.

Everett (40-15-8-3) took a 1-0 lead at 1:38 of the second period on a goal by Sean Richards. Riley Sutter and Lucas Skrumeda had the assists.

Seattle tied the game 1-1 at 2:26 of the second. Sami Moilanen skated up the right wall and backhanded the puck down the boards to Donovan Neuls. Neuls crossed the puck through the top of the slot to Turner Ottenbreit in the left circle. Ottenbreit toe dragged the puck around an Everett defenseman. Ottenbreit took a wrist shot that beat Everett goalie Carter Hart over the glove.

Alexander True and Ryan Gropp combined shorthanded to give the T-Birds a 2-1 lead at 4:18 of the second. True stole the puck from Everett inside the Seattle blue line. True sent the puck up ice where Gropp chased it down in the left corner. Gropp centered the puck to True who beat Hart over the glove for his 22nd goal of the season.

Richards was awarded a penalty shot with four minutes left in the second period when he was hooked on breakaway. On Richards attempt he didn’t get off a shot as he tried to deke Seattle goalie Rylan Toth and the puck slid off his stick and into the left corner.

The Silvertips tied the game 2-2 at 19:11 of the second on a goal from Connor Dewar. Bryce Kindopp and Noah Juulsen had the assists.

Seattle outshot Everett 10-4 in the second period and led 17-13 in shots after two periods.

The T-Birds took a 3-2 lead with 2:15 left in the game. Ethan Bear took a slap shot from the right point that was blocked and came back to him at the point. Bear skated to his left and took another slap shot with Hart screened. Bear beat Hart for his 27th goal of the season. Donovan Neuls had the only assist on the goal to give him two assists in the game.

The teams were playing 4-on-4 when the Silvertips pulled Hart for an extra attacker with 1:25 left in the game. Toth stopped Riley Sutter in close with 18 seconds left in the game. Ottenbreit made a diving block of a Silvertips shot as time expired to seal the win.

Everett outshot Seattle 10-5 in the third period and 23-22 in the game.

Hart made 19 saves and his record is now 29-10-6-2.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – No scoring. Penalties – Bishop, Sea (holding), 15:55.

Second period – 1, Everett, Richards 7 (Sutter, Skrumeda), 1:38. 2, Seattle, Ottenbreit 7 (Neuls, Moilanen), 2:26. 3, Seattle, True 22 (Gropp), 4:18 (sh). Missed Penalty Shot – Evt, Richards, 16:00. 4, Everett, Dewar 13 (Kindopp),19:11. Penalties – Wedman, Sea (charging), 4:03. Onyebuchi, Evt (charging), 10:24. Strand, Sea (hooking), 13:14. Tuulola, Evt (embellishment), 13:14.

Third period – 5, Seattle, Bear 27 (Neuls), 17:45. Penalties – Adams, Sea (interference on goaltender), 4:45. Bajkov, Evt (tripping), 18:19. Kolesar, Sea (slashing), 18:35.

Shots on goal – Seattle 7-10-5 22, Everett 9-4-10 23. Goalies – Seattle, Toth 23 shots-21 saves (36-18-2-1); Everett, Hart 22-19 (29-10-6-2). Power plays – Seattle 0-3; Everett 0-2. A – 5,204. Referees – Jeff Ingram, Colin Watt. Linesmen – Mark Heier, Michael McGowan.