Sounders Rally For 2-2 Tie, Spoiling Impact’s Home Opener

March 11, 2017 11:15 PM
MONTREAL (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro and Will Bruin scored in the final 10 minutes of play to give the defending MLS champion Seattle Sounders a 2-2 tie with the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Lodeiro scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute, and Bruin tied it in injury time for Seattle (0-1-1).

Matteo Mancosu and Ignacio Piatti each scored for the Impact (0-1-1) in front of a crowd of 34,373 at Olympic Stadium.

Mancosu opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Patrice Bernier got the ball to Ignacio Piatti, who found Mancosu on a run behind the defense. The Italian made a move to the left and slotted the ball into an open goal.

Montreal struck again in the 51st when Piatti was able to charge in and score on a low shot.

The crowd booed as referee Jair Marrufo pointed to the spot when substitute Oneil Fisher went down easily after a brush with Laurent Ciman just inside the 18-yard box.

Lodeiro made no mistake with a low shot.

The Sounders appeared to have tied it in the 90th on a give-and-go between Jordan Morris and Clint Dempsey, but it was nullified by a hand ball call. But moments later, Cristian Roldan’s cross from the right side was headed down by Jordan Morris, and Bruin slammed it in.

