1 Man Killed Everett Shooting

March 13, 2017 2:07 PM
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and another man wounded in a shooting outside an Everett home.

KOMO reports a 911 call came in just after 1:30 a.m. Monday reporting shots fired.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two people running away and detained both of them. Soon after, an 18-year-old man came out of his yard and approached officers saying he’d been shot. He was sent to the hospital for treatment of wounds to his stomach and shoulder.

Sgt. Maryjane Hacker said as police were arresting the two men, one of them said he had shot someone else nearby. A police dog searched the area and found another man dead in a nearby yard.

