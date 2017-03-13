2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Breaking Down Gonzaga, No. 1 Seed In West

Matt Norlander, CBS Sports | @MattNorlander March 13, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: 2017 ncaa basketball tournament, Gonzaga, March Madness

Gonzaga has been named the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s West region, and as is the case with any 1-seed, the Zags are a legitimate threat to win the national title. He’s what you need to know about Mark Few’s 32-1 Bulldogs.

Coach: Mark Few | Current record: 32-1 | NCAA Tournament record: 24-19

Best finish: Elite Eight (2015) | Last year’s finish: Loss in Sweet 16 to Syracuse

Starting lineup: G Nigel Williams-Goss | G Josh Perkins | G Jordan Mathews | F Johnathan Williams | C Przemek Karnowski | ( Top reserve: F Zach Collins )
Leading scorer: Williams-Goss (16.9) | Leading rebounder: Williams (6.5)

National championships: N/A | Last Final Four: N/A

