Seattle Synagogue Vandalized With Holocaust Denial Graffiti

March 13, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: seattle police, seattle synagogue

SEATTLE (CBS) –– A Seattle synagogue has been vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti, in a move that echoes a deeply disturbing trend of threats against Jewish centers and synagogues across the United States.

Rabbi Daniel Weiner of Temple De Hirsch Sinai posted about the events on Facebook Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart and troubled soul that I share with you an incident which occurred at our Seattle campus last night,” he wrote.

“Anti-Semitic, Holocaust-denying graffiti was spray-painted on the facade of our Old Sanctuary. We immediately contacted law enforcement, who have responded quickly and efficiently in opening an investigation, for which we are profoundly grateful.”

The temple is located in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police, an off-duty officer spotted the graffiti — calling the Holocaust “fake history” — early Friday morning. Police are encouraging those with any information about the case to call (206) 684-55550.

