Stranded Students To Come Home After Snow Slide Blocks Road

EVERETT (CBS Seattle) – Dozen of students from Henry M. Jackson High School were stranded Friday after an avalanche blocked the North Cascades Highway, forcing them to stay put until crews could clear the only way out.
Washington Department of Transportation crews report they were able to clear out a lane for them to pass and head home Monday.
Avalanche experts worked over the weekend assessing the slide, transportation officials said.
The three-day field trip at the North Cascades Environmental Learning Center turned to five days when a large snow slide fell on Highway 20, about seven miles west of the learning center.
There was plenty of food and supplies, according to officials.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.