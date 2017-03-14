Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In Seattle

The luck of the Irish visits Seattle on St. Patrick’s Day with day long celebrations filled with great music and food. It’s a day to celebrate the “Irish” in all of us, enjoy great food, and good beer. The party starts early, and goes well into the night. These Irish pubs know how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Irish way.
9736 Greenwood Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 706-7798
www,theouldtriangle.com
The Ould Triangle is located in Greenwood, and is coming up on their 13th anniversary. The establishment is planning a spectacular party all day on St. Patrick’s Day. There will be bands playing all day, and they are currently working on bringing in some bagpipers. The menu features Irish stew, and corned beef with cabbage. The food will be prepared in the traditional style. The will be plenty of beer, and free trinkets. This is a 21 and older establishment.
1722 N.W. Market St.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 782-8886
www.theoldpequliar.com
The Old Pequliar is located in Ballard, and this is the 26th St. Patrick’s Day celebration for the establishment. St. Patrick’s Day is an all day party with live bands playing all day, and a menu filled with traditional Irish food. This is one of the best St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the city. There is a $10 cover charge, that is given back to patrons as a $10 gift card to be used on another day. This is a 21 and older event.
5140 Ballard Ave. N.W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 784-3640
www.conorbyrnepub.com
Conor Byrne Pub is located in Ballard. This is a casual Irish pub, and offers an friendly environment for patrons. The pub is known for its music, beer, and whiskey. St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated here through music and drink. The music lasts all day, and there will be a cover charge. This is a 21 and older establishment.
808 Post Ave.
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 621-7777
www.owlnthistle.com
Owl N’ Thistle is located one block from Pioneer Square in downtown Seattle. The area is rich in history, and the pub originally opened in the 1930s as a lunch cafeteria. It changed names a couple time, and the pub was born in 1991. The pub is currently owned by two Irishmen (from Ireland), and a great hub for music. The establishment puts on a great St. Patrick’s Day celebration, and its location is perfect. There will be plenty of music, food, and beer. This is a 21 and older establishment.
1928 N. 45th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 634-2110
www.murphysseattle.com
Murphy’s Irish Pub is located in Wallingford, and was opened the year after Mount St. Helens erupted (1981). It is Seattle’s first Irish pub, and opened with new management/ownership in 2015. The pub is a traditional Irish bar, and serves a great variety of beers (Irish and local). The establishment celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with great music, food, and Guinness. This is a 21 and older establishment.
