Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad The luck of the Irish visits Seattle on St. Patrick’s Day with day long celebrations filled with great music and food. It’s a day to celebrate the “Irish” in all of us, enjoy great food, and good beer. The party starts early, and goes well into the night. These Irish pubs know how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Irish way.

The Ould Triangle is located in Greenwood, and is coming up on their 13th anniversary. The establishment is planning a spectacular party all day on St. Patrick's Day. There will be bands playing all day, and they are currently working on bringing in some bagpipers. The menu features Irish stew, and corned beef with cabbage. The food will be prepared in the traditional style. The will be plenty of beer, and free trinkets. This is a 21 and older establishment.

The Old Pequliar is located in Ballard, and this is the 26th St. Patrick's Day celebration for the establishment. St. Patrick's Day is an all day party with live bands playing all day, and a menu filled with traditional Irish food. This is one of the best St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the city. There is a $10 cover charge, that is given back to patrons as a $10 gift card to be used on another day. This is a 21 and older event.

Conor Byrne Pub is located in Ballard. This is a casual Irish pub, and offers an friendly environment for patrons. The pub is known for its music, beer, and whiskey. St. Patrick's Day is celebrated here through music and drink. The music lasts all day, and there will be a cover charge. This is a 21 and older establishment.

Owl N' Thistle is located one block from Pioneer Square in downtown Seattle. The area is rich in history, and the pub originally opened in the 1930s as a lunch cafeteria. It changed names a couple time, and the pub was born in 1991. The pub is currently owned by two Irishmen (from Ireland), and a great hub for music. The establishment puts on a great St. Patrick's Day celebration, and its location is perfect. There will be plenty of music, food, and beer. This is a 21 and older establishment.