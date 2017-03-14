Closing Arguments Set For Cuban Baseball Smuggling Trial

Curt Anderson, Associated Press March 14, 2017 10:32 AM

MIAMI (AP) – Closing arguments are set in the Miami trial of a sports agent and a trainer accused of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the U.S.

Federal prosecutors and defense lawyers will deliver closing arguments Tuesday to a federal jury hearing the case of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. Both are facing conspiracy and alien smuggling charges.

Jurors likely will begin deliberations later Tuesday. Testimony lasted about six weeks.

Prosecutors said the two oversaw a network of boat captains, handlers, document forgers and used phony paperwork to get the players to the U.S. quickly so they could sign lucrative Major League Baseball contracts.

Several Cuban players testified, including Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Leonys Martin of the Seattle Mariners. Neither Hernandez nor Estrada took the witness stand.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia