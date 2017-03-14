Judge Denies DOJ Request To Dismiss Seattle ‘Dreamer’ Case

SEATTLE (AP) – A federal magistrate has recommended that the case of a Mexican man who was picked up by immigration agents near Seattle despite participating in a federal program for those brought to the country illegally as children remain in federal court and not in immigration court. He also decided not to immediate release 24-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina while the case continues.
U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Donohue in his recommendation Tuesday denied the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the case brought by Ramirez, saying arguments that his constitutional rights were violated deserve to be heard in U.S. District Court.
Attorneys for Ramirez said in a statement they’re pleased the court rejected the government’s efforts to dismiss the case but plan to file an objection to the judge’s denial of Ramirez’s immediate release.
Donohue’s recommendations will next go before Chief District Judge Ricardo Martinez for consideration.
