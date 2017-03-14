Lacy’s Agent Says Running Back To Join Seahawks

March 14, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: Eddie Lacy, free agent, NFL, Packers, seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) -Eddie Lacy’s agent says the former Green Bay running back is joining the Seattle Seahawks.

Lacy’s management group, Sports Trust Advisors, said Tuesday on Twitter that the four-year veteran has agreed to terms with the Seahawks. Seattle has been plagued by injuries at the position in recent years.

Lacy was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, when he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2014, but has since been slowed by injuries and lost favor with Packers coach Mike McCarthy at times.

Last season, Lacy played in only five games, sidelined by ankle problems.

Blessed for another opportunity to play the game that I love. Thank you @Seahawks #GodIsGood #GoHawks

A post shared by Eddie Lacy (@eddielacy) on

___

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia