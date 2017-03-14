Sewer Line Repair: To Dig Or Not To Dig, That Is The Question

The sewer line from my house to the street needs is broken. Will I have to dig up my rose garden to repair it?

The idea of having your side sewer line repaired at your home or your place of business using costly excavation can be overwhelming. (A side sewer is a pipe system that carries wastewater and/or drainage water from your building to the public sewer system or outlet) Don’t be afraid if yours needs repair. A certified technicians or plumber can handle virtually any size excavation or side sewer line repair.

The goal of any sewer line repair project is to cause as little disruption to the landscaping, sidewalks, yards, and patios as possible. The good news is there are options that require no excavation, like CIPP, Pipe Bursting and Point Repair. That means you won’t have to dig up your yard and sidewalks. There is also a chance you’ll save money and save your rose garden – all while avoiding expensive excavation.

Jim Dandy Plumbing and Sewer is a local Puget Sound plumber and sewer contactor that specializes in the use of video inspection and sewer locating technology to determine the damage and assess whether a trenchless repair method is possible.

Sometimes the pipes are too damaged and damaged in too many locations, in this case trenchless technology may not be an option. In that case an Open Trench Excavation is the answer.

To Dig . . .

A backhoe is commonly used to dig up the old pipes and replace them with new ones. Once the old pipe is replaced, the trench is backfilled. This approach will have an impact on your roses. It can be expensive and messy – two reasons trenchless sewer repair is becoming a popular alternative.

Or Not to Dig . . .

Trenchless sewer repair can fix your drain and sewer lines without excavating across your property. Additionally, trenchless repairs are more cost effective than excavation.

The key is the video sewer inspection to diagnose the problem and confirm a trenchless approach is appropriate.

There are a few types of trenchless repair methods (if you want to skip the explanation and hire an expert you can click here to contact Jim Dandy Sewer and Plumbing Directly):

Cured in Place Pipelining or CIPP also Called Sewer Pipe Lining Insert a lining into the existing pipe and pull it through and inflate it into the damaged pipe. The lining is held in place with an epoxy that cures in place.

Pipe bursting is a trenchless method of replacing buried pipelines (such as sewer, water, or natural gas pipes) without the need for a traditional construction trench. “Launching and receiving pits” replace the trench needed by conventional pipe-laying. Point Repair A flexible pipe is inserted into the existing damaged pipe. This inserted pipe is installed by just digging one hole and therefore does not require major excavation, or the need to dig a trench. This is why it is also sometimes called point repair because it typically requires the plumber to just create one hole or access point.

Jim Dandy specializes in trenchless technology to repair sewer lines.

Jim Dandy is a licensed plumber available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Jim Dandy Sewer and Plumbing (206) 966-4548 or 425-454-8153.