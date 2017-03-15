Jury To Decide In Cuban Smuggling Case

Curt Anderson, Associated Press March 15, 2017 10:28 AM

MIAMI (AP) – A Miami jury is now discussing the fate of a sports agent and a trainer accused of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the United States.

The federal jury began deliberations late Wednesday morning after six weeks of testimony in the trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. Both are charged with conspiracy and alien smuggling.

Prosecutors said the two oversaw a network of boat captains, handlers, document forgers and used phony paperwork to get the players to the U.S. quickly so they could sign lucrative Major League Baseball contracts. Defense lawyers say the men did nothing illegal.

Several smuggled Cuban players testified, including Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Leonys Martin of the Seattle Mariners. Neither Hernandez nor Estrada took the witness stand.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia