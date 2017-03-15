Watch: 2017 Seattle Mariners Commercials

There are many things we look forward to at the start of a new baseball season: freshly mown grass, our favorite Seattle dogs and any season that involves less rain.

Let us speak for everyone in the Pacific Northwest and say one of the things we look forward to the most: a new round of Mariner TV spots.

Mariners commercials were released Wednesday, as well as an outtakes video from the filming. If baseball doesn’t work out for some of them, might we suggest a career in acting?

Check them out below, you’re sure to chuckle.

Bat flips are so last season. It's time for something new. pic.twitter.com/NLbhCiNlYh — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

#HappyFelixDay has a sort of ring to it (literally):

Clear your calendar every fifth day of the week.#HappyFelixDay pic.twitter.com/SyjVfZSyGe — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

Cruz goes for a nice jog, which we’re sure he’ll be doing a lot:

.@ncboomstick23 works out to improve every part of his game. Really, everything. pic.twitter.com/s5lnaV6zrQ — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

Can we be the first guest, Cano?

The magic behind the camera:

As good as the spots themselves—check out behind-the-scenes footage from the 2017 #Mariners commercial shoot. pic.twitter.com/4kl3Tkct21 — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

And we’ve got one suggestion for next year’s commercials: