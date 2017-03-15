Mariners Feud With A’s On Twitter Over Commercial

SEATTLE (CBS) – On Wednesday, Mariners released their quirky commercials for the 2017 season. Unfortunately, not everyone found them so funny.

In one of the commercials, Seattle declares it “Felix Day” to celebrate whenever Felix Hernandez pitches and includes an assortment of clips celebrating the day.

In one such clip, a man gives a jewelry box to a woman containing a ring resembling a baseball, saying “Happy Felix Day.” Towards the end of the commercial, Felix strikes out an Oakland A’s player and a ‘K” balloon appears from under catcher Mike Zunino.

So it seems the A’s weren’t too happy about that. In comes Twitter:

@Mariners Congratulations on inventing a day so that you could finally get a ring. — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

@Mariners Thanks. We'll tie the balloon to one of our World Series trophies so it won't float away. pic.twitter.com/dYet0ZCSrG — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

@Athletics Well, we know the 70s and 80s were fun, but as you know…the years start coming and they don't stop coming. — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

@Mariners Here's a balloon that might look familiar to you. pic.twitter.com/fGYnYYzyeH — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

So it looks like the rest of this fight will play out during the season.

Until then, enjoy another Twitter fight the baseball team had last year: Smash Mouth vs. Oakland A’s

Yep, you read that right. They went after Smash Mouth.