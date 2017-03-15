Mariners Feud With A’s On Twitter Over Commercial

SEATTLE (CBS) – On Wednesday, Mariners released their quirky commercials for the 2017 season. Unfortunately, not everyone found them so funny.
In one of the commercials, Seattle declares it “Felix Day” to celebrate whenever Felix Hernandez pitches and includes an assortment of clips celebrating the day.
In one such clip, a man gives a jewelry box to a woman containing a ring resembling a baseball, saying “Happy Felix Day.” Towards the end of the commercial, Felix strikes out an Oakland A’s player and a ‘K” balloon appears from under catcher Mike Zunino.
So it seems the A’s weren’t too happy about that. In comes Twitter:
So it looks like the rest of this fight will play out during the season.
Until then, enjoy another Twitter fight the baseball team had last year: Smash Mouth vs. Oakland A’s
Yep, you read that right. They went after Smash Mouth.