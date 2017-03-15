Washington Parts Ways With Lorenzo Romar

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — The University of Washington has parted ways with head men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar after 15 seasons, the university has confirmed.

The Huskies finished the season with a 9-22 record.

“After evaluating our men’s basketball program, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary,” Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen announced in a statement.

Washington added a search to identify the next head coach will “begin immediately.”

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report the story, later confirmed by Percy Allen of the Seattle Times. According to Allen, players attended a team meeting Wednesday afternoon, where they were presumably informed of the news.

Washington has parted ways with Lorenzo Romar, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 15, 2017

Two sources confirm Lorenzo Romar is out at Washington. — Percy Allen (@percyallen) March 15, 2017

Romar took over as head coach at Washington in 2002, and (despite dismal past seasons) he leaves Washington as the second-winningest men’s basketball coach in school history.

Despite a lack of tournament appearances, Lorenzo has been a prolific recruiter. The 2017 class is ranked third overall — though the future commitment of No. 1 overall prospect, Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr., now seems uncertain. Porter’s father, Michael Porter Sr., is an assistant coach at Washington.

Loved this coaching staff and couldn't wait to start something special next year…this hurts. 😔 — Michael Porter Jr. (@TheMPJ1) March 15, 2017

Several current and former Washington players Tweeted their reactions to Romar’s departure. Among them were several from 2017 NBA Draft projected number one pick, Markelle Fultz.

I Love you so Much words can not explain! You had my Back through the ups and downs and I just want to say thank you! It hurts to see you go pic.twitter.com/uqxg39CoF7 — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) March 15, 2017

You were like a Father to me, You care about more than basketball and want you to know you mean a lot to me. — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) March 15, 2017

You're one of the best coaches I have ever played for! You are more than a coach to me! This really hurts me to see you go 😓😓 — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) March 15, 2017