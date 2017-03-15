Washington Parts Ways With Lorenzo Romar

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — The University of Washington has parted ways with head men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar after 15 seasons, the university has confirmed.
The Huskies finished the season with a 9-22 record.
“After evaluating our men’s basketball program, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary,” Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen announced in a statement.
Washington added a search to identify the next head coach will “begin immediately.”
ESPN’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report the story, later confirmed by Percy Allen of the Seattle Times. According to Allen, players attended a team meeting Wednesday afternoon, where they were presumably informed of the news.
Romar took over as head coach at Washington in 2002, and (despite dismal past seasons) he leaves Washington as the second-winningest men’s basketball coach in school history.
Despite a lack of tournament appearances, Lorenzo has been a prolific recruiter. The 2017 class is ranked third overall — though the future commitment of No. 1 overall prospect, Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr., now seems uncertain. Porter’s father, Michael Porter Sr., is an assistant coach at Washington.
Several current and former Washington players Tweeted their reactions to Romar’s departure. Among them were several from 2017 NBA Draft projected number one pick, Markelle Fultz.