Bellevue Police Officer To Compete On ‘Amazing Race’

March 16, 2017 4:02 PM
 BELLEVUE (CBS) – A Bellevue police officer will be one of the contestants on the upcoming season of “Amazing Race.”

In a new twist this season, Seth Tyler, 37, will be paired with a complete stranger moments before the race begins.

Tyler and 22 other contestants will travel to nine countries, 17 cities and 36,000 miles.  If they make it through all the obstacles to the end, they will claim a $1 million prize.

According to Tyler’s bio, he’s serious about winning and hopes his “partner is a hard worker who will never give up, no matter how difficult a task.”

Best of luck to the Washington resident.

The series premieres at a new date and time, Thursday, March 30 at 9 p.m.

Follow his Instagram @tylset

 

 

