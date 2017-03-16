Gov. Inslee Declares State Of Emergency For 28 Counties

March 16, 2017 2:53 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed a state of emergency for 28 Washington counties affected by severe winter weather.

The governor’s office said in a news release Wednesday that winter storms from Jan. 30 through Feb. 22 produced high winds, heavy snowfall, ice accumulation and significant rainfall. The storms caused power outages, damage to roads and public utilities, delays and cancellations within the state ferry system and at major airports and damage to homes and businesses.

The governor’s office estimated the damage to roads at more than $10 million. Inslee’s action will allow requests for federal dollars for those repairs and help in other areas.

The proclamation includes the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Columbia, Cowlitz, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Klickitat, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pend Oreille, Pierce, Skamania, Snohomish, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, Whatcom and Whitman.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia