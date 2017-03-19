T-Birds Top Giants, Will Play Tri City In First Round of Playoffs

KENT, March 19, 2017 — The Seattle Thunderbirds will play the Tri-City Americans in the first round of the 2017 WHL Playoffs.

The T-Birds have home-ice advantage in the first round. Games 1 and 2 of the first round against the Americans at ShoWare Center will be Friday, March 24, at 7:35pm and Saturday, March 25, at 7:05pm.

Single game playoff tickets for Games 1 and 2 are currently on sale at the ShoWare Center box office and online on the T-Birds website.

The T-Birds have a Group Ticket Special for Game 1 and Game 2. Fans that purchase 10 tickets to either Game 1 or Game 2 for $220 will also receive 2 additional FREE tickets to the playoff game they choose. Fans can purchase this playoff Group Ticket Special for Game 1 and Game 2 online or by calling the T-Birds at 253-239-7825.

The Americans defeated the Everett Silvertips 6-5 in overtime Sunday night to tie the Portland Winterhawks in points in the U.S. Division. The Winterhawks were defeated by the Spokane Chiefs 7-2 Sunday night. Both the Americans and Winterhawks had 40 wins this season which mean the teams had to go to the second tiebreaker to determine who would finish third in the U.S. Division. The Americans had a 6-4-0-0 record against the Winterhawks this season to win the tiebreaker.

The T-Birds defeated the Vancouver Giants 6-1 Sunday night at ShoWare Center in the last game of the regular season. Seattle finishes the season in second place in the U.S. Division with a 46-20-4-2 record.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead 30 seconds into the first period. Ryan Gropp sprung the T-Birds on a three-on-two break by feeding the puck to Keegan Kolesar on the left wing. Kolesar gained the Giants’ zone and then dropped the puck to Alexander True trailing the play. True beat Vancouver goalie David Tendeck with a wrist shot on the blocker side for his 23rd goal of the season.

The T-Birds made it a 2-0 lead at 8:24 of the first. Sami Moilanen and Donovan Neuls worked the puck off the right boards to Nolan Volcan in the right circle. Volcan beat Tendeck over the glove for his 15th goal of the season.

Seattle outshot Vancouver 13-10 in the first period.

Elijah Brown gave the T-Birds a 3-0 lead at two-minute mark of the second period. Zack Andrusiak carried the puck up the left wing and into the Vancouver zone. Andrusiak passed the puck to Brown in the left circle and the center beat Tendeck over the blocker. Reece Harsch had the second assist on the goal.

The T-Birds took a 4-0 lead at 6:14 of the second on a power-play goal from Matthew Wedman. Jarret Tyszka passed the puck to Austin Strand at the left point. Strand took a slap shot that Wedman tipped past Tendeck.

True scored his second goal of the game at 8:46 of the second to give the T-Birds a 5-0 lead. Kolesar chased the down in the left corner of the Vancouver zone. Kolesar fed True in front of Tendeck and he beat the goalie low. Strand had the second assist.

The T-Birds made it a 6-0 lead at 16:36 of the second. Moilanen passed the puck from behind the Giants net to Volcan to Tendeck’s left. Volcan chipped the puck over the goalie’s glove for his second goal of the game. Aaron Hyman had the second assist on the goal.

Seattle outshot Vancouver 12-3 in the second period and led 25-13 in shots after two periods.

Ryan Kubic replaced Tendeck to start the third period. Tendeck had 19 saves on 25 shots and he finishes the season with a 5-14-0-0 record.

Johnny Wesley scored at 15:15 of the third period to end Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski’s shutout bid. Brendan Semchuk had the only assist.

Seattle outshot Vancouver 9-7 in the third period and 34-20 in the game.

Stankowski finished with 19 saves to improve his record to 3-0-0-1.

Kubic stopped all nine shots he faced.

Seattle vs. Tri-City First Round Schedule

Game 1 Tri-City @ Seattle Friday, March 24, 7:35pm

Game 2 Tri-City @ Seattle Saturday, March 25, 7:05pm

Game 3 Seattle @ Tri-City Wednesday, March 29, 7:05pm

Game 4 Seattle @ Tri-City Friday, March 30, 7:05pm

Game 5 Tri-City @ Seattle Saturday, April 1, 7:05pm*

Game 6 Seattle @ Tri-City Monday, April 3, 7:05pm*

Game 7 Tri-City @ Seattle Wednesday, April 5, 7:05pm*

* if necessary

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Seattle, True 23 (Kolesar, Gropp), :30. 2, Seattle, Volcan 15 (Moilanen, Neuls), 8:24. Penalties – Ormsby, Sea (interference), 9:45. Volcan, Sea (slashing), 18:15. Barberis, Van (slashing), 18:15.

Second period – 3, Seattle, Brown 4 (Andrusiak), 2:00. 4, Seattle, Wedman 5 (Strand, Tyszka), 6:14 (pp). 5, Seattle, True 24 (Kolesar, Strand), 8:46. Penalties – Wharrie, Van (tripping), 4:53. Adams, Sea (slashing), 11:08.

Third period – 7, Vancouver, Ronning 26 (Wesley, Semchuk), 15:15. Penalties – Moilanen, Sea (tripping), 3:46. Ronning, Van (tripping), 7:05. DeRoose, Van (delay of game), 16:33.

Shots on goal – Seattle 13-12-9 34, Vancouver 10-3-7 20. Goalies – Seattle, Stankowski 20 shots-19 saves (3-0-0-1); Vancouver, Tendeck 25-19 (5-14-0-0), Kubic 9-9. Power plays – Seattle 1-4; Vancouver 0-3. A – 4,067. Referees – Kevin Bennett, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen – Adam Brastad, Nathan Van Oosten.