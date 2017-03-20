Best Ravioli In Seattle

By Jeffrey Totey Whatever the noodle, spaghetti, fettuccine or linguine, they are all pretty much interchangeable, but ravioli, there is something special. Fresh pasta rolled out and cut into perfect square pillows stuffed with deliciousness, it’s not something you can just whip up at home. It takes a lot of time and care and should be left to the professionals. And just as no two Seattle chefs are completely alike, each version of their signature raviolis are different as well. Here are five of the best found in Seattle:

Milano’s

405 N.E. 45th St.

Seattle, WA 98105

(206) 545-7499

www.milanopizzaandpasta.com 405 N.E. 45St.Seattle, WA 98105(206) 545-7499 For traditionalists, you can’t beat Milano’s for traditional beef or cheese ravioli plated with their own marinara sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Milano’s also offers their own unique Rosemary Chicken Ravioli. Sauteed with olive oil, garlic and fresh basil, it too is topped with the homemade marinara sauce. Both versions come with garlic bread and a choice of side. Milano’s is also every day from 4:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. so if you wake up needing a ravioli fix, they’re there for you.

IL Bistro

93A Pike St.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 682-3049

www.ilbistro.net 93A Pike St.Seattle, WA 98101(206) 682-3049 IL Bistro has the distinction of being known as one of Seattle’s most romantic restaurants. Located under the Pike Place Market, IL Bistro has been serving consistently delicious and authentic Italian dishes since 1975. Here you’ll find Ravioli di Fungi which is a wild mushroom ravioli made with hazelnuts, arugula, butternut squash crème and percorino. IL Bistro is open every day from 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and features a late night happy hour from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Sunday–Thursday and 11:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tavolata

2323 2nd Ave.

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 838-8008

Located in Belltown, this restaurant is known for their fresh pasta which is extruded freshly every day on site. Bon Appetit magazine has declared that "Tavolàta is possibly the best thing to happen to Seattle at night ever" and Seattle Met magazine says, "Tavolàta attracts those who like their Italian food authentic and their drinks meticulously crafted." Their version of Ricotta Ravioli includes brown butter, sage, walnut and Parmesan cheese. Tavolata is open daily from 5:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Ristorante Machiavelli

1215 Pine St.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 621-7941

www.ristorantemachiavelli.com 1215 Pine St.Seattle, WA 98101(206) 621-7941 Ristorante Machiavelli has been an institution on Capitol Hill for just about 30 years now. Together, Tom and Linda McElroy built the restaurant and its reputation for good food served in a warm setting by a dedicated staff then passed on the reigns to Suzette Jarding and Javier Arevalo who have carried on the tradition. With a view of downtown, the restaurant is open daily from 5:00 – 11:00 p.m. Machiavelli’s Spinach Ravioli is filled with ricotta cheese and spinach and then topped with a tomato cream sauce and mushrooms.