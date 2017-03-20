Gov. Declares State Of Emergency For Flooding In 20 Counties

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has signed an emergency proclamation to free up state resources should flooding or other damage happen because of rain and early snow melt in Eastern Washington.
The governor’s office said in a news release Monday that the weather is creating the potential for rising waters, landslides and damage to infrastructure including the power grid and transportation system.
Inslee says his proactive move ensures that state agencies can do everything reasonably possible to help communities recover quickly in the event major damage occurs.
The proclamation covers 20 counties including: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman, Walla Walla and Yakima.
Flood warnings were issued in over a dozen places over the weekend.