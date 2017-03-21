Top-10: Best Off-Court Moments From March Madness Rounds 1 and 2

Let’s be honest.

Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2017 March Madness tournament, to a certain degree, were boring.

Everything fans have come to love and expect from the NCAA tournament, the buzzer beaters, the upsets, watching someone else cry because their bracket is shredder worthy, was for the most part absent.

Sure there were a few top seeds knocked off. Sure there were a few huge plays and dunks.

But not to the degree that we are accustomed to.

While the basketball might have been cut and dried, that doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of off-the-court moments to relish over the first four days of the tournament.

Let’s take a look at the Top-10 non-game moments from the first two rounds of March Madness:

10. Charles Barkley vs. LaVar Ball

Just a week after LaVar Ball shot off towards Charles Barkley, Sir Charles shot back.

Charles Barkley is Openly Rooting for UCLA and LaVar Ball to Lose pic.twitter.com/FVMYnd9ely — SportsCast (@SportsCast_THN) March 18, 2017

The father of UCLA star and presumed top-5 pick Lonzo Ball claimed he could beat Charles Barkley in a game of 1 on 1.

LaVar averaged just over 2 points per game playing college ball at Washington State.

While he stated that he has no ill will towards the players, and that he loves Steve Alford, Barkley has vowed to wear the opposing team jersey until UCLA is eliminated.

Love the support from Charles Barkley ahead of tonight’s NCAA Tournament game! #Unleash pic.twitter.com/NQBrHE4KIl — Kent State Athletics (@KentStAthletics) March 18, 2017

Good luck Chuck.

9. Dancing usher

Watching Xavier upset Florida State in the first round was the pinnacle of excitement over the first two days.

So seeing this usher dancing on camera during the same game was like playing with house money.

This usher might actually be a better dancer than Usher. But we’ll let you be the judge of that.

When you realize there are 8 games tomorrow, too. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Tzau7VcDfr — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2017

Gotta rep the section pic.twitter.com/o5rqYXs0uO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 19, 2017

8. Coach’s wife ejected

Oh boy…

Gregg Marshall’s wife escorted out by security after Wichita State loss, per @AP_Sports https://t.co/3DJscLO1jh pic.twitter.com/6NUOyU3mcJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2017

According to the Associated Press, Lynn Marshall was escorted out of the arena moments after the game had ended for her use of expletives.

I guess you could call this one a “shocker.”

7. John Beilein water gun in locker room

While they might not be a mid-major Cinderella story, Michigan is putting on quite the show in March Madness.

After handling Oklahoma State in the first round, the Wolverines upset Louisville to reach the Sweet Sixteen.

And head coach John Beilein showed he was no stranger to celebrating.

Does John Beilein always travel with a super soaker? 😂 pic.twitter.com/AvAaKuXJu0 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 19, 2017

Looks like Big Blue is ready to make a run.

6. Florida’s Mike White apparently loves Migos

Florida might be dancing in the Sweet Sixteen, but their coach is dancing to another beat.

During a post-game press conference, Florida players revealed that head coach Mike White made a reference to the song “Pipe It Up” by Migos, saying “I love that song!”

Hopefully for Florida and Mike White, Migo’s can help carry them a little farther in the tournament.

5. UNC fans go nuts after Duke loss

What’s better than celebrating your team not getting upset and moving on to the Sweet 16? Watching your rival get upset and eliminated…

Duke’s loss to South Carolina marked an early exit for a team expected to contend for the national championship.

While there was plenty of online reaction to the Blue Devil’s loss…

Anyone else have Duke winning it all in their bracket? pic.twitter.com/5kHmEGfWF5 — theScore (@theScore) March 20, 2017

…it was the reaction by North Carolina fans in the stadium during the game that drew the most attention.

The contrast is pretty hilarious pic.twitter.com/uJqt2T8ooy — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 20, 2017

Congrats UNC. Just remember though, what goes around comes around…

4. Baylor’s Craig Sager “tribute”

Its been a bumpy road for Baylor in the tournament over the last few years.

But after their win over USC to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014, the Bears took the opportunity to pay respect to the late Craig Sager.

Baylor knows how to celebrate a trip to the #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/cpMt9llbEA — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2017

While a little odd on the outside, its good to see the memory of Sager will live on for years to come.

And cheers to Dana Jacobsen for being a good sport.

3. Vitto sings

This March Madness introduced us to Vitto Brown, the real life Troy Bolton.

Except he sing 100 times better…

Vitto Brown of @BadgerMBB gives one smooth rendition of “One Shining Moment” pic.twitter.com/RvimOEBTJj — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 18, 2017

The 6-8 forward for Wisconsin wowed everyone with a performance of “One Shining Moment” that would’ve made Teddy Pendergrass and Luther Vandeross proud.

And this isn’t just a sideshow guy either. Brown made the final defensive play for the Badgers in their upset win over Villanova to advance to the Sweet 16.

Brown has also performed the National Anthem live before games, both in a group at the 2015 Final Four, and by himself.

2. Northwestern Kid

If there was one image that was the perfectly summed up March Madness, it was Northwestern Kid.

100% serious. #NorthwesternKid is me at that age. Living/dying w every bucket. TV cut away to him 13 times on broadcast. Got a hug at end! pic.twitter.com/NLayAW2H27 — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) March 19, 2017

In the midst of a close 2nd round game between Northwestern and Gonzaga, the cameras became enamored with this young Northwestern fan.

And (hilariously) the internet soon followed suit…

When Michael Jordan realizes he no longer has the best crying face #marchmadness #Northwestern pic.twitter.com/BfdTImvzeA — Jake Cady (@ClevelandBred2) March 19, 2017

Northwestern Crying Kid — Coldplay “Fix You” Remix 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xeQbJ5XEfG — Benstonium (@Benstonium) March 19, 2017

Let’s not be to hard on the boy though. There were hundreds of Northwestern fans at the game who probably looked and said something much worse. They just lucked out not getting put on blast on national television.

1. March Madness from the classroom

Along filling out a bracket, and calling in sick at work during the first four days of the tournament, high school and college kids trying to find ways to watch games while in class is a national past-time.

Some get away with it…

American ingenuity at its finest pic.twitter.com/uo5NPjr2kQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 17, 2017

Others are left to settle for updates.

And some even find a way to out-do March Madness games themselves.