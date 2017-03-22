Inslee To Speak At United Nations About Climate Change

Mike Hopkins Is Realistic Yet Confident About the Future of UW BasketballHopkins, a long time assistant under Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, was slated to take over for the Orange after next season. But those plans changes when news broke on Sunday that Hopkins would be the new Huskies coach. The crux of Hopkins' message to media and fans in attendance was two-fold: there's a lot of work to be done, but he is committed to bringing success back to UW basketball.