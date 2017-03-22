REPORT: Seahawks Agree To 1-Year Deal With S Bradley McDougald

(1090 The Fan/CBS Seattle) — The Seattle Seahawks have agree to a one-year, $2 million deal with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Bradley McDougald, according to ESPN.
McDougald, 26, adds depth to Seattle’s defensive backfield behind veteran safety Earl Thomas (who will spend his offseason rehabbing a broken leg).
McDougald, who originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2013, spent the last four years with the Buccaneers. He started all 16 games in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and has recorded five interceptions (one of those coming against Russell Wilson in a 2016 loss for Seattle) and 14 passes defensed in his career.