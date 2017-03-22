REPORT: Seahawks Agree To 1-Year Deal With S Bradley McDougald

Guide To Seattle's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade And EventsIs it any surprise that St. Patrick’s Day is a big deal to the Emerald City? In Seattle, we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early in March. This year, most of the events happen the weekend of the 10th-12th, most of them are free and there is something for everyone. There’s no judging either. You don’t need to be Irish or wear green to enjoy the activities.