Suspect Shot In Deadly London Attack Near Parliament

LONDON — A vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing at least one woman and leaving others with injuries described as catastrophic. Around the same time Wednesday, a knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain’s Parliament, sending the compound into lockdown.
British port officials say they pulled a woman from the Thames river. She was injured but alive after the attack.
Authorities said they were treating the attacks, which took place in the same area, as a terrorist incident.