Suspect Shot In Deadly London Attack Near Parliament

CBS News March 22, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: british parliament, London, london attack, Parliament, westminster bridge

LONDON — A vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing at least one woman and leaving others with injuries described as catastrophic. Around the same time Wednesday, a knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain’s Parliament, sending the compound into lockdown.

British port officials say they pulled a woman from the Thames river. She was injured but alive after the attack.

Authorities said they were treating the attacks, which took place in the same area, as a terrorist incident.

Read more on CBS News.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV
6 Business Card Mistakes New Owners Make

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia