Mathews’ Late Three Leads Gonzaga Past West Virginia 61-58

Jordan Mathews was on the bench with four fouls for a chunk of time in the 2nd half.

However, his appearance late in the game for Gonzaga was huge.

In the final minute of the West Regional Semifinal between the Zags and West Virginia, Bulldog’s point guard Nigel Williams-Goss found Mathews on the wing, and the senior guard buried a go-ahead three-pointer.

The score would ultimately be the game winner, as Gonzaga survived during the final possession to top the Mountaineers 61-58.

Mathews finished with 13 points on 4-12 shooting, 3-8 from three-point and three boards.

Johnathan Williams and Przemek Karnowski both finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs as well.

West Virginia senior guard Jevon Carter was the game’s high scorer with 21 points, 4-9 from three, and seven rebounds. Carter was the only Mountaineer to finish in double digits.

Gonzaga showed why they are one of the best defensive teams in the country, holding West Virginia to 58 points and just 26 percent shooting from the field.

Despite being the sixth best team in the nation in boards, the Zags were out-rebounded by the Mountaineers 41-34. West Virginia had 21 offensive rebounds, and scored a chunk of their points on second chance opportunities.

For the third time since 1999, the Bulldogs are headed to the Elite Eight, where they will square off against the winner of Arizona and Xavier.

The winner of that game will head to Phoenix for the Final Four as the West regional champion.

For the Mountaineers, led by head coach Bob Huggins, the season ends in San Jose. The 2017 NCC Tournament marks the fourth time in their last five appearances in the Sweet Sixteen that West Virginia is unable to advance to the Elite Eight round.