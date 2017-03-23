Washington Releases Top Recruit Porter From Commitment

March 23, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, huskies, NCAA

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington released high school star Michael Porter Jr. from his national letter of intent.

Washington confirmed the decision to release Porter on Thursday, one day after new Washington coach Mike Hopkins was formally introduced. Porter had committed to Washington under former coach Lorenzo Romar. Porter’s father, Michael Porter Sr., was an assistant on Romar’s staff.

Porter is widely regarded as the top high school senior in the country. He was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year on Wednesday and told reporters after receiving the award that he would be requesting his release but wasn’t ruling out Washington as his possible final destination.

Porter is the second member of a five-player recruiting class to request and be granted his release since Romar was fired and Hopkins was named as his replacement. Guard Blake Harris was granted his release earlier this week.

 

