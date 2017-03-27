Dick’s Drive-In Announces New Location

March 27, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: dick's, dicks burgers, dicks drivein

Seattle-favorite Dick’s Drive-In will open its new restaurant in the South Sound — a decision made by the results of an online poll.

More than 170,000 votes were cast in the three-week poll, which was aimed to expand the franchise to the east or south of Seattle. Possible south locations include Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, West Seattle, South Seattle, Renton, Kent, Auburn, Des Moines, Normandy Park and Federal Way.

The iconic franchise opened in Wallingford in 1954, and expanded to six restaurants by 1974 (though the Bellevue location has since closed). Its last expansion was opened in Edmonds in 2011.

The new Dick’s Drive-In location is set to open around the end of next year.

 

