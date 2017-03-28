Best Upcoming Charity Events In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad Seattle is a great place to attend a fundraiser or gala to support local non-profits. The variety ranges from helping animals and dis-advantage youth to Seattle Children’s Hospital and AIDS/HIV orphans in Africa. These events give generously to their causes. Each is a great opportunity to give to the community, support a cause, and enjoy a great event.

PAWS Wild Night

Fremont Studio

155 N. 35th St.

Seattle, WA 98103

www.paws.org Fremont Studio155 N. 35th St.Seattle, WA 98103 Date: April 8, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. PAWS Wild Night is the biggest annual fundraiser for PAWS. The evening is filled with an animal-friendly dinner, wine, a silent and a live auctions, and fundraising for the animals (both domestic and wild). The evening starts with the VIP Champagne reception, and the gala starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are $175 for individuals, $1750 for a table of 10, and VIP tickets are $350 for individuals, $3,500 for a table of 10.

Work Force Development Center 5th Annual Golf Tournament

Nile Shrine Golf Course

6601 244th St. S.W.

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

(425) 349-1800

www.eventbrite.com Nile Shrine Golf Course6601 244th St. S.W.Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043(425) 349-1800 Date: July 21, 2017 at 8 a.m. The Work Force Development Center (WFDC) 5th Annual Golf Tournament is being held at the Nile Shrine Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace. This event is supporting WFDC grow, and help more at-risk, special needs, and economically challenged youth succeed. WFDC helps these youth graduate high-school, and life skills. They encourage a strong work ethic, teach vocational skills, and self sufficiency. Tickets for the event range in cost from $20 to 3,000.

Vintage Fashion Show & Luncheon

Grace Lutheran Church

22975 24th Ave. S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 987-2000

www.seattlechildrens.org Grace Lutheran Church22975 24th Ave. S.Des Moines, WA 98198(206) 987-2000 Date: April 20, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. The Vintage Fashion Show and Luncheon is a fund-raiser for Seattle Children's Hospital. The spring luncheon is an annual event, and this year it is with a vintage fashion show. Lunch is served during the fashion show. It is $30 per person to attend this event, and all of the proceeds go to uncompensated care at the hospital. Usually, the event includes a family speaking, that has benefited from the programs at Seattle Children's Hospital.

A Night In Africa Gala

The Westin Bellevue

600 Bellevue Way N.E.

Bellevue, WA 98004

(801) 452-1921

www.rosesandrosemary.org The Westin Bellevue600 Bellevue Way N.E.Bellevue, WA 98004(801) 452-1921 Date: June 3, 2017 at 6 p.m. A Night In Africa Gala is being held at The Westin Bellevue this year. The gala is an evening of stories, a great dinner, and drinks. The proceeds go to supporting orphans in Africa who have been affected by the AIDS and HIV epidemic. The organization is Roses and Rosemary, a non-profit, and they work in 4 countries with 9 different locations. Tickets for the gala are $145. Tickets are available on Evenbrite.com.