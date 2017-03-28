Porter Unanimous Choice as AP Washington Player of the Year

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan Hale star Michael Porter Jr., was a unanimous choice as The Associated Press Washington boys’ state player of the year.
The latest honor was announced for Porter on Monday after voting conducted by sports writers and editor from around the state. Porter was also voted the Class 3A player of the year.
Originally committed to Washington but now bound for Missouri, Porter spent one year at Nathan Hale and led the Raiders to the state title and a No. 1 ranking nationally. Porter averaged 37.9 points and 14.2 rebounds per game.
On the girls’ side, Bishop Blanchet’s Jadyn Bush and Mercer Island’s Anna Luce were voted the co-state players of the year. Bush averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for Blanchet, but fell short in the Class 3A title game against Luce’s Mercer Island squad. Luce, a senior, averaged 25.7 points and 10.4 rebounds. Bush was also honored as the Class 3A player of the year.
Other players of the year in their respective classifications included:
—Cameron Cranston of Union and Lexie Hull of Central Valley in Class 4A.
—Roberto Giddens of Foss and Kendall Bird of White River in Class 2A.
—Trey Delp of Zillah and Jill Townsend of Okanogan in Class 1A.
—Brock Ravet of Kittitas and Peyton Souvenir of Wahkiakum in Class 2B.
—Trazil Lane of Lummi and Shania Graham of Republic in Class 1B.