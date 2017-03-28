Seattle Continues to Add Depth Signing Pair of Linebackers

March 28, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: dewey mcdonald, Football, NFL, Seattle Seahawks, terence garvin

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks continue to stockpile linebackers, bringing back Dewey McDonald and signing free agent Terence Garvin.

The signings were listed on the NFL transaction report Monday. McDonald was an exclusive rights free agent who was a special teams standout last season for the Seahawks. McDonald appeared in a career-high 14 regular-season games and was second on the team in special teams tackles.

After spending his first three seasons with Pittsburgh, Garvin appeared in 16 games last season for Washington. He had 16 tackles.

Seattle has signed four linebackers in the past week, looking to add depth at the position behind starters K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia