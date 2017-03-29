Police Seize 814 Pot Plants During Burglary Call

SEATTLE (AP) – Police say officers seized 814 pot plants from a Seattle residence after responding to a burglary call there.
Seattle police said officers responded to a caller in southeast Seattle early Tuesday who said two men crawled through a ground floor window of a home.
Police say officers found an unoccupied running car in the alley and that bars had been pried off house window. Police say they arrested two men who came running out of the house when police announced they were there.
Police found 800 marijuana plants in an alleged illegal grow operation in the home and four bags of pot were found outside. Police say no one was inside the home.
The two men were arrested on burglary charges. Detectives are investigating the grow operation.
