Plum Named AP Player of the Year

SEATTLE (CBS/AP) – Kelsey Plum has been named the Associated Press women’s basketball Player of the Year.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon along with the women’s Coach of the Year, awarded to UConn’s Geno Auriemma. Kansas’ Frank Mason III was named the AP men’s basketball Player of the Year, and Gonzaga’s Mark Few the Coach of the Year.

Plum had a historic season at Washington, where she led the nation with 31.7 point per game, along with 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 blocks.

The University of Washington guard finished with double digit points in every game this season, and never scored less than 20 points in any game.

Plum broke two of Jackie Stiles’ longstanding scoring records. The 1109 points during her senior season was the most scored by a women’s college basketball player in a single season, while her 3498 career points are the most scored all time in NCAA women’s basketball.

“If you had told me that all this stuff would have happened to me personally, I would have laughed at you,” Plum told the Associated Press.

“Not the sense that I didn’t believe in myself or anything like that. But it’s not something that you think about. I’m the all time leading scorer in college basketball and it’s something I never dreamed about.”

Plum is the first Pac-12 women’s basketball player to win AP Player of the Year. Former UConn Husky and current Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart won the award the last three seasons.

Washington, led by Plum, finished the season third in the Pac-12 with a record of 29-6 and 15-3 in the conference. After wins in the first two games, the Huskies NCAA tournament run came to an end in the Sweet Sixteen with a

Plum finishes an illustrious career at UW that was marked by incredibly accurate shooting. Over her four years, Plum averaged 25.3 points per game, a .443 field goal percentage, .386 from three and .880 from the free throw line.

